OSMOND — Private family service for Steven F. “Steve” Thelen, 68, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Steven Thelen died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home, rural Osmond.
1954-2023
Steve was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Osmond to Leonard and Leona (Guenther) Thelen. He graduated from Osmond High School in 1973. Steve served his country in the United States Army from June 26, 1973, to July 12, 1976. Steve married Beverly Dennis on Sept. 2, 1989, in Osmond. Steve drove truck for Norfolk Iron and Metal until he became ill.
Survivors include spouse Beverly Thelen of Osmond; son Austin Thelen of Lincoln; brother Darrell (Carol) Thelen of Norfolk; half-brother Jerry (Kay) Aschoff of Madison; half-sister Barb Hansen of Renner, S.D.; half sister-in-law Glenda Aschoff of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Leona; brother Donald; and half-brothers Bill Aschoff and Ron Aschoff.
