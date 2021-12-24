NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will 5 -7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Steven Stortz died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.
1964-2021
Steven Brian Stortz was born March 2, 1964, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Melvin and Carolyn (Hopperstad) Stortz. He was baptized at Epiphany Lutheran Church on March 29, 1964. He was raised in St. Louis. He attended public school until seventh grade when he transferred to Green Park Lutheran School and graduated from Lutheran High South in June of 1982.
On Sept. 30, 1983, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Hiatt. The couple moved to Seward for him to attend and graduate from Concordia College in May 1986. Steve earned his degree in elementary education.
After graduation, the family moved to Norfolk where he was employed at Christ Lutheran School. Over the years, Steve taught grades third, fourth, fifth and seventh. He also taught computer. In 2008, Steve was appointed principal at Christ Lutheran School.
Steve continued his education and received his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 1991. As principal, he took classes to work towards a second master’s degree through Concordia University in Seward.
In 2019, the family moved to Hampton, Iowa, when Steve took a position with St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Latimer, Iowa, where he was employed at the time of his death.
Steve loved his Lord and his family, in that order. His greatest joy was working with students of all ages and sharing his love of Christ. He had a huge interest in computers and anything futuristic, especially Star Trek. He is often spoken of as being one of kindest most gentle men people ever meet, as well as a very good listener.
Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlene; their children, Renee St. John of Omaha, Brian (Alicia) Stortz of Meadow Grove, Bethany (Mike) Slatten of Fort Calhoun, Matthew (Lacey) Stortz of York, Daniel Stortz and his fiancée Courtney Wallace of Blue Hill his mother, Carolyn Stortz; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Scott Stortz, of St. Louis; one sister, Cathy (Steve) Ripley of Chillicothe, Mo.; one nephew, Dalton; and one niece, Claire.
He was preceded in death by his father. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.