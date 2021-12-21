NORFOLK — Services for Steven Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals.
Steven Stortz died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.
ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.