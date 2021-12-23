You have permission to edit this article.
Steven Stortz

NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven Stortz died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the VA hospital in Omaha.

In other news

Greta Smith

Greta Smith

WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Scott Dvorak

Scott Dvorak

PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Eugene Carstens

Eugene Carstens

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.

Robert Gerken

Robert Gerken

WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Donna Maly

Donna Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Sharron Arens

Sharron Arens

CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Kathleen Bretschneider

Kathleen Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Catherine Collins

Catherine Collins

OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond.

Bona Schmit

Bona Schmit

LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

