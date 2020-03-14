NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Norfolk.
1954-2020
Steven Steinkraus was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Plainview. His parents are Adelyne (Lambrecht) Steinkraus and the late Ernest Steinkraus, and his siblings are Randall (Ann) Steinkraus and Patricia (Steve) Baxter. He attended School District 9 in rural Plainview from first through fifth grade, then sixth grade at the Zion Lutheran School in Plainview and then seventh through 12th grade at Plainview Public School, graduating from Plainview High School in 1972.
After graduating from high school, Steve worked on the family farm in rural Plainview until 1994. After working a short time at Apache Manufacturing as a welder, Steve continued to farm his own farmland until 2019, when he had to discontinue because of health reasons.
As a hobby, Steve liked to work with electronics. In 1981, he built one of the first big dish C-Band satellite television receiving systems in the Plainview area. Doing repairs on the farm, he became an accomplished welder and, in 2002, he attended a spring welding class at the Northeast Tech College earning an AWS SMAW welders certification. In 2019, he became a resident of Scotland, S.D.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Among Steve’s Survivors are those family members whom Steve felt especially close to: cousins Donna (Doug) Eiting of Seward, Ron Keller of Hadar, Frank (Ida) Lambrecht of Eldorado Springs, Mo.; aunts Lena Elliot of Eldorado Springs, Mo., and Lois (Ray) Hill of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; very dear friend, Jim Kuether of Pierce.
Additional surviving aunts and uncles include Marcella Berner of Hooper, Evelyn Lambrecht Salina, Kan., Earl (Norma) Lambrecht of Limestone, Maine, and Helen (Andy) Rainey of Lawson, Mo.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as 21 additional Lambrecht cousins and other friends and relatives.
Organist for the funeral will be Shirley Hetrick.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.