Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH THE
HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BEFORE 10 AM. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING
MAINLY FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Steven Steinkraus

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Norfolk.

1954-2020

Steven Steinkraus was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Plainview. His parents are Adelyne (Lambrecht) Steinkraus and the late Ernest Steinkraus, and his siblings are Randall (Ann) Steinkraus and Patricia (Steve) Baxter. He attended School District 9 in rural Plainview from first through fifth grade, then sixth grade at the Zion Lutheran School in Plainview and then seventh through 12th grade at Plainview Public School, graduating from Plainview High School in 1972.

After graduating from high school, Steve worked on the family farm in rural Plainview until 1994. After working a short time at Apache Manufacturing as a welder, Steve continued to farm his own farmland until 2019, when he had to discontinue because of health reasons.

As a hobby, Steve liked to work with electronics. In 1981, he built one of the first big dish C-Band satellite television receiving systems in the Plainview area. Doing repairs on the farm, he became an accomplished welder and, in 2002, he attended a spring welding class at the Northeast Tech College earning an AWS SMAW welders certification. In 2019, he became a resident of Scotland, S.D.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Among Steve’s Survivors are those family members whom Steve felt especially close to: cousins Donna (Doug) Eiting of Seward, Ron Keller of Hadar, Frank (Ida) Lambrecht of Eldorado Springs, Mo.; aunts Lena Elliot of Eldorado Springs, Mo., and Lois (Ray) Hill of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; very dear friend, Jim Kuether of Pierce.

Additional surviving aunts and uncles include Marcella Berner of Hooper, Evelyn Lambrecht Salina, Kan., Earl (Norma) Lambrecht of Limestone, Maine, and Helen (Andy) Rainey of Lawson, Mo.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as 21 additional Lambrecht cousins and other friends and relatives.

Organist for the funeral will be Shirley Hetrick.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

