NORFOLK — Services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Steven Sorensen died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Steven Sorensen died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Janelle Siffring and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Tony Scudder died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.
LAUREL — Mary Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.