Steven Schumacher

WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Branson, Mo., formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a hospital in Springfield, Mo.
SPENCER — Services for Richard Best, 69, Naper, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Grace Meikle, 91, Lakewood, Wash., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Anne Jensen, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for JoAnn E. Leise, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Private services and inurnment for Esther J. Wantlin, 88, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Janet Scherer, 80, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Miguel Hernandez Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
STUART — Services for Nancy A. Fessler, 78, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.