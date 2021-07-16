Steven Schumacher

WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Branson, Mo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with military rites.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the church in Wayne.
He died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Mo.
1943-2021
Steve was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to William J. Schumacher and Marian L. (Cranston) Schumacher. He graduated from Logan High School in 1962, attended college in Norfolk and the University of South Dakota-Vermillion before receiving his mortuary science degree from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in Dallas, Texas, in 1966.
He served his nation in the U.S. Army for two years, including serving as a medic during the Vietnam War.
Steve’s career in funeral service also was shared by his father, brother and both grandfathers. He completed his funeral service apprenticeship at Cutler Funeral Home in Council Bluffs and later was employed as a funeral director at Lattin-Dugan-Chambers Funeral Home in Fremont.
Steve married Donna J. (Nieman) Triggs on Dec. 1, 1972, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Logan, Iowa. In 1973, the couple moved to Wayne, where they owned and operated Schumacher Funeral Homes until retiring in 1998.
Steve was an avid wood carver and active in the Rotary Club and various volunteer roles in the community. Most notably, he served during Sioux City’s Flight 232 tragic plane crash in 1989.
Steve married Ruth (Behr) Puls on June 11, 2004, in Pierre, S.D. The couple resided in Wayne for two years before moving to Branson in 2006 to fulfill Steve’s dream of retiring in Branson. A highpoint of his time there was serving as house manager for Andy Williams at the Moon River Theatre. He enjoyed serving Andy and meeting the stars and guest artists. He continued his woodcarving hobby while volunteering at Silver Dollar City, Peter Engler Designs and teaching carving classes for 20 years for the Mid-America Woodcarvers “Doane Experience” in the summer in Crete.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Ruth; their children, Sheri (Mick) Kemp of Wayne, Jeff (Peggy) Triggs of Wayne, Jennifer (Shannon) Feuerbach of Keystone, Iowa, Dustin Puls of Seward; six grandchildren, Kyle Triggs, Owen Rickner, Jacob Triggs, Stacie Palmer, Kara Warnke and Preston Feuerbach; seven great-grandchildren, Benjamin Rickner, Sawyer Triggs, Parker Triggs, Evelyn Palmer, Katherine Palmer, Jax Warnke and Blake Warnke; and a sister, Sue Schenk of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Donna J. Schumacher in 2003; brother Scott Schumacher; brother-in-law Robert Schenk; and parents-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to Mid-American Woodcarver’s Association, P.O. Box 540314, Omaha, NE 68154.