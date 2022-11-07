Steven Schultz

Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.
Steven H. Schultz passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his spouse, Debra (Cook) Schultz; two daughters, Maegann (Jason) Yarbrough and Ambia (Ryan) Elms; his grandson, Oliver Elms of Mesa, Ariz.; his sisters, Charlene (Doug) Loughrey and Myra Schultz of Norfolk.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Iva Schultz, and his brother, Randy Schultz.