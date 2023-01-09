 Skip to main content
Steven Schuller

Steven Schuller

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.

Steven Schuller died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home.

1952-2023

Steven was born on April 15, 1952, the son of Wayne and Patsy (Flemming) Schuller in Hawarden, Iowa, where he was raised and attended school. He was a naughty kid, often building secret underground forts with his brother, Frank. He always knew where all the wildest parties were, sometimes even taking his younger siblings with him.

After obtaining his GED, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1970, serving in Vietnam prior to sustaining an injury on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.

Steven was known to be fearless. One of his greatest passions was motorcycles, Harleys in particular, which he built and worked on in his kitchen. He would ride his bikes fast, sometimes scaring his little sister while she held onto him from behind, terrified.

He loved football, particularly the Minnesota Vikings. Watching WWE wrestling was also a favorite of his, occasionally taking his sisters and nephews to see live matches in Lincoln.

Good with his hands, Steven was also a talented gunsmith and leather worker.

Steven is survived by his sisters, Leann Borgmeyer, Vickie Schuller and Lynnie Choutka, all of Madison, and brother Frank Schuller Sr., along with nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences maybe expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

