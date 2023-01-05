 Skip to main content
Steven Schuller

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Steven Schuller died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home in Madison.

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Robert Broberg

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.

Ellen Curtis

NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.

Joan Cautrell

WAUSA — Services for Joan G. Cautrell, 76, Magnet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and the Rev. Jim Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

David Arbuthnot

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.

Bernard Sterns

ATKINSON — Services for Bernard J. Sterns, 95, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86 of Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

