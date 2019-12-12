Steven Powers

NORFOLK — Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.
Steve passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services. He was surrounded by family.
Steve was born on June 6, 1948, in Columbus, the son of Ned and Jean (Newth) Powers. He was raised in Silver Creek and graduated from Silver Creek High School. He attended Hastings College for two years.
On June 27, 1970, Steve married Shirley Gentleman in Silver Creek. The couple made their home in Columbus, where he was employed at Dale Electronics. They moved to Norfolk in 1974. He was employed as an electrician. He began his career with Zoubek Oil Company, as a propane delivery man, in 1985. He was with Zoubek Oil Company for over 30 years.
Steve was an avid historian who loved to read. He was also quite the handyman. Not only did he have some of the best one-liners, but he always took the time to chat with anyone he came across. He had a passion for music and was in the Norfolk Men’s Chorus for over 28 years. He loved rooting for the Huskers and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed model trains, fishing and baking up some of the best Chex Mix and chocolate chip cookies for his kids and grandkids.
His passion was his family and his extended family. He was known as the “neighborhood grandpa.”
Steve is survived by his spouse of 49 years; their children, Jennifer (Mark) Powers-Eggink of Louisville and Cory (Kylie) Powers of Norfolk; their grandchildren, Joshua Eggink, Madeline Eggink, Ned Powers and Wilson Powers; his siblings, Nancy (Wayne) Wruble of Phoenix, Ariz., Dave Powers of Omaha, Doug (Karen) Powers of North Platte; and a sister-in-law, Diane Butcher of Kenesaw. Steve’s extended family includes Dave and Corrine Bos and their children, Cassie, Jackson and Aliya.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his spouse’s parents and his son, Scott Powers.
