Steven Pochop Sr.

FLORENCE — Services for Steven G. Pochop Sr., 63, Florence, Ala., formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, were Tuesday at the Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Burial was in Greenview Memorial Park.
He died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
1957-2020
He was kind of homesick for a country that he’d never known. But now — now he’s home, and there will be no sad goodbyes spoken. For him, time doesn’t matter anymore. He has crossed that river, and his faith is now a most glorious sight. No more waiting. No more laboring. No more “almost there.” Our Pap has taken his heavenly flight, and we anxiously await our eternal reunion.
Born May 4, 1957, Steven is survived by his spouse and his love, Vickie Waldrep Pochop; his five children, Carrie Pochop Mastalir (Brandon), Steven Glen Pochop Jr. (Aley), Leah Pochop Bush (Tony), Rachel Pochop (Brian) and William Pochop (Caroline); and his seven grandchildren, Shelby and Caleb Mastalir, James and Rebekah Bush (and Bush Baby July 2020), Steven Glen Pochop III (Tripp) and Bennett Pochop.
He is also survived by his brothers, Jon Pochop and Mark Pochop; and his sisters, Sandra Pochop Dibba and Sally Pochop Cady.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Glen Pochop; his mother, Maxine Shaw Pochop; and his brother, Jerry Pochop.
Steven pastored Abundant Grace Church in Sheffield, Ala., for 21 years, a congregation whom he loved dearly and over whom he was most honored to shepherd. Over the years, through his heart for the community and resulting vision, the AGC Feeding Center was birthed, supplying food to hundreds.
In lieu of flowers, ministry gifts may be offered to Abundant Grace Church Feeding Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.