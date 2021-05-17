You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven Mattern

Steven Mattern

Plainview — Services for Steven L. Mattern, 61, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Steven Lee Mattern, loving husband, caring father, master of dad jokes and loyal friend, of Plainview died unexpectedly on May 14, 2021, at the age of 61. He was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Plainview, to Mona (Grosse) and Larry Mattern. He attended Grant Elementary School in Norfolk and graduated from Orchard High School in 1977. There, he played football and basketball, ran track, sang in the choir and played the tuba.

He married Jolene (Walnofer) Schilousky on Aug. 4, 1979. They raised two daughters, Erin and Stephanie, and one son, Mitchell. He married Cindy (Kruger) Mattern on July 5, 2000.

Steve was a fun-loving spouse who enjoyed road trips, grooving to oldies on his 8-track player and hitting the green for golf tournaments. He rooted for the Chicago Cubs and visited Wrigley Field for his 60th birthday. On Sundays, he watched NASCAR, which might explain his lead foot. He was clever — he rarely skipped the daily crossword and never met a Sudoku he couldn’t solve.

Steve took pride in his work ethic. He started his career making cheese at the Orchard Dairy Products factory in Orchard. He spent 24 years with 3M (later Arnold Engineering) in Norfolk before finding a home as the utilities manager, or “the water guy,” at Husker Ag in 2003. Steve was a devoted father, always guiding his children. Flat tire? Call dad. Broken heart? Call dad. He bestowed many dadisms including: “If you’re not five minutes early, you’re late” and “nothing good ever happens after midnight.” He adored his grandkids and took them for spins in the golf cart, slipped them crisp $50s at Christmas and taught them to shoot and fish.

Friends and family knew they could always count on Steve. He even built a tavern in his barn, where he could share beers, shuffleboard games and memories with Craig, Kyle and anyone else lucky enough to call him a friend.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Cindy; his daughters, Erin Lutz and her husband, Robb of Roca; Stephanie Mattern and her husband, Lester Maertins of Norfolk; his son, Mitchell, and his wife, Courtney of Omaha; and his stepdaughter, Jessica Willer and her husband, Chris of Norfolk. He’s also survived by his mother, Mona; his brothers, Greg Mattern and his wife, Shari, and Kevin Mattern and his wife, Loretta; and his grandchildren, Bryce, Caleb, Abigail, Emerson, Draven, Korbin, Weston, Sydney, Lukas, Jace and Cole.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Larry; and his grandparents, Ilene (Larson) and Eddie Mattern, and Luella (Hines) and Edgar Grosse.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. May 18 at the Congregational Church in Plainview. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 19 at the church with burial to follow at Grimton Cemetery in Orchard. As Steve would say — don’t be late. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association or that you do something kind for your neighbor.

Tags

In other news

Valdene Tietgen

Valdene Tietgen

NORFOLK — Services for Valdene J. Tietgen, 95, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gale Rittscher

Gale Rittscher

CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, of Elgin will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Darrell Schuett

Darrell Schuett

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Darrell Schuett, 89, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Becky Vrooman

Becky Vrooman

CREIGHTON — Services for Becky Vrooman, 66, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Verlyn Lind

Verlyn Lind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Verlyn “Butch” Lind, 65, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue.

Norma Buschelman

Norma Buschelman

CROFTON — Services for Norma J. Buschelman, 86, of Bellevue will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Steven Mattern

Steven Mattern

Plainview — Services for Steven L. Mattern, 61, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Robert Riggins

Robert Riggins

NORFOLK — Private family services for Robert H. “Bob” Riggins, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Kansas. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

William Drees

William Drees

CLARKSON — Services for William J. “Bill” Drees, 74, Clarkson, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Iowa at a later date. Military rites will be conducted at the church.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara