COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Steven Martindale

CONCORD — Steven E. Martindale, 67, Concord, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, with the Rev. Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Face coverings will be required at church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Tags

In other news

Harvey Ridgeway

NORFOLK — Public graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside, with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 of Norfol…

Renee Snodgrass

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, with the Rev. B.J. Fouts officiating. Inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. T…

Dorothy Byers

Dorothy Byers

DAVID CITY — Memorial services for Dorothy A. Byers, 86, Columbus, formerly of David City, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.

Loni Burbach

Loni Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Lee Burbach, 56, Norfolk, will be on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Services will be limited to 100 people and face masks will be required. You may watch a live stream of the funer…

Steven Martindale

CONCORD — Steven E. Martindale, 67, Concord, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, with the Rev. Deb Valentine officiating. Burial …

Alfred Koops

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

James McKeown

James McKeown

NORFOLK — Services for James “Galen” McKeown, 77, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kip will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Steve Martindale

LAUREL — Services for Steve Martindale, 67, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Travis Vatanasombat

Travis Vatanasombat

Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-