Steven Martindale

CONCORD — Steven E. Martindale, 67, Concord, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, with the Rev. Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Face coverings will be required at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.