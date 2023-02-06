Steven Longchamps

NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, in Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
1951-2023
Steven passed away with his family by his side at his son’s residence in Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Steven was born on Sept. 7, 1951, in Derby, Kan., to Paul H. and Nancy L. (Kryger) Longchamps. He graduated from Millard High School in Omaha and attended St. Benedict College. His passion for aeronautics led him to earn both private and commercial pilot licenses.
On Feb. 9, 1973, Steven married Carolyn Ganskow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Steven and Carolyn moved to Texas, where Steven worked as a pilot and airplane mechanic until 1993. He later owned and operated Longchamps Enterprises Inc. until retirement in 2010.
Steven enjoyed spending time with family, flying, golfing and golf-cart rides, boating, reading, studying the Bible, his dog “Champs,” being a member of the Knights of Pythias and bourbon and wine.
Throughout their married life, Steven and Carolyn resided in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, Connecticut and Arizona.
He is survived by his spouse, Carolyn Longchamps of Neligh; children Heather (Craig) Tooker of East Lyme, Conn., Wendy (Michael) Markovich of Poland, Ohio, Steve Longchamps of Neligh, Thomas Longchamps of Omaha, Kevin (Kiersten) Longchamps of Omaha; grandchildren Ella, Ava, Cole, Jake and Berkley; siblings William Longchamps of Missouri, Michele Longchamps of Nebraska, Bart (Jeanette) Dolezal of Arizona and Kim Dolezal of Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nancy; daughter Kendra Longchamps; siblings Debra Merritt, Walter Dolezal and Jeff Dolezal.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.