Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. The strongest winds
begin to arrive by 12 pm and beyond.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Damage to structures will
be possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Steven Langhorst

CLARKSON — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Langhorst, 53, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Paul Albenesius will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Friday, all at the church.

1968-2021

Steven E. “Steve” Langhorst was called to heaven on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home in Clarkson.

Steve was born in Fremont on July 3, 1968, to Leonard and Mary Ann (Kovar) Langhorst. He lived in Dodge during his early childhood before moving to Beemer, where he graduated high school.

After high school, Steve joined his father working at the packing plant in West Point and eventually moved to Texas with a number of his siblings. Always wanting to be a cowboy when he grew up, he worked tirelessly, saving enough money to buy his grandparents’ farm south of Clarkson, which quickly became his pride and joy. Here is where he started to raise his family and lived a happy life for many years before moving into Clarkson township.

A well-loved man, Steve enjoyed meeting new people from every facet of his life while maintaining old friendships from his younger years. Steve constantly tested Jill’s (Miller) love from the day they met with his adventurous spirit and creative handyman skills. They were united in marriage on Oct. 18, 1997. His spirit and skills have continued to unite them for the entirety of these past 24 years.

Steve woke up every morning choosing to work hard and find the humor in life. He had a story to accompany every occasion and was always good for a laugh. He had the best laugh and if you were in his company, you knew at some point he was going to say something that would stick with you forever. His youthful exuberance and love for his children drove his life.

The time he didn’t spend “fixing things” or doing chores was frequently spent kayaking or doing other outdoor activities with his children and friends. Steve was a simple man who found overwhelming joy in the simplicity of life. He had a special love for all things outdoors, horses, chess, Milwaukee’s Best, his Harley and overall his family.

He is lovingly survived by his spouse, Jill; sons John and Wyatt; and daughter Molly; sisters Bonnie (Jeff) Winslow of Hudson, N.H., Carol (Eddie) James of Woodbridge, Va., Bernadette Pelaez of Castle Rock, Colo., Gloria (Charles) Pospisil of Morse Bluff, Iva (Joe) Garcia of Mineral Wells, Texas, Diane (Tom) Maggio of Dallas, Texas, Rose (Bill) Schumacher of Layton, Utah, Kate Langhorst of Denver, Colo.; brothers Frank (Pilar) Langhorst of San Antonio, Texas, Russell Langhorst of San Antonio, Texas, and Edward (Jana) Langhorst of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Ann Langhorst; infant son Joseph; brother Jim Langhorst; and infant sister Therese Langhorst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clarkson Public Library.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Delores Deck

WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Douglas Jensen

LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.

Gary Miller Sr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…

Alisha Carr

NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

John Good

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for John R. Good, 80, Ainsworth, formerly of Lewellen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. A second service and inurnment will be in Kewanee, Ill., in the spring of 2022.

Ruby Roberts

WAYNE — Services are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, rural Wakefield. Rudy Roberts died on Friday, Dec. 10, at Providence Medical Center.

Michael Kethcart

STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.

Larry Hoffman

NORFOLK — A celebration of life gathering for Larry A. Hoffman, 50, Norfolk, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery, West Point.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

