TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Steven Jockens died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence.
1951-2021
Steven E. Jockens, son of Clarence “Buster” and Agnes (Maughan) Jockens, was born May 10, 1951, at Tilden. He attended Tilden High School.
On June 1, 1973, Steven was united in marriage to Charlotte Schoenauer at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two children, Christy and Jeremy.
Steven first lived in Tilden and later moved to Oakdale, where he was the owner of Old Mill Sales and Repair. He also had a salvage and towing service and enjoyed selling cars and parts to try to earn a buck.
Steven was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden and the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends.
Steven is survived by his spouse, Charlotte; a daughter, Christy Jockens; a son, Jeremy Jockens; four grandchildren, Cash, Leah, Nevaeh and Lonnie “Hank”; a brother, Tom Meyer; and a sister, Judy Kopejtka.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Jane Brunson and Susan Bartlett.