Steven Hanzlik

WISNER — Memorial services for Steven R. Hanzlik, 58, Madison, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Mr. Hanzlik died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Private memorial services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Robert Berner, 51, Belden, will be Monday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Restricted public visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Johnson F…
LYNCH — Private family services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch. Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guide…
NORFOLK — Private graveside service for Willis D. Benedict, 69, Norfolk, will be held at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.
