Steven Colsden

STANTON — Private services for Steven A. Colsden, 67, Norfolk, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. wake at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1953-2020
Steven Allen Colsden was born June 24, 1953, at Fremont, the son of Ronald and Ruth (Inhelder) Colsden. He was 1972 graduate of Stanton High School.
On Nov. 23, 1974, Steve married Betty Leutkenhaus at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple made their home in Norfolk and raised five children. Steve worked as a dredge operator at Pilger Sand & Gravel in Pilger and Lyman-Richey for the past 25 years.
His hobbies included camping, fishing and his grandkids. He enjoyed woodworking, ATV and shooting.
Surviving him are his spouse of 46 years, Betty Colsden of Norfolk; his five children, Chris and Tricia Colsden of Lincoln, Cindy Buoy of Ponca City, Okla., Jeremy Colsden of Norfolk, Daniel Colsden of Norfolk and Deanna Borer of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his father and stepmother, Ronald and Joy Colsden of Norfolk; three siblings, Susan Lueders of Norfolk, Kevin Colsden of Stanton and Karen and Tom Unger of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth in November 2004; a son, Joshua Colsden on Sept. 20, 1980; and a granddaughter, Ashley Chinana on Nov. 20, 2017.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Long, Marc Long, Curtis Altstadt, Andy Colsden, Kyle Colsden, Ryan Colsden and Ken Buoy.
