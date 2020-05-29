LAUREL — Services for Steve Martindale, 67, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for James “Galen” McKeown, 77, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kip will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.
ELGIN — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home in Clearwater.
WAUSA — Graveside services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Burbach, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
RANDOLPH — Services for Derald Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday May 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Brayden M. Lawrenz, 15, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.