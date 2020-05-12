MADISON — Private services for Steve Hanzlik, 58, Madison, will be officiated by the Rev. Vincent Sunguti. Burial will be in Pilger Cemetery.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
He died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1961-2020
Steven Ray Hanzlik was born on Aug. 10, 1961, in Norfolk, to John C. and Rose (Maly) Hanzlik. He was baptized, received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Steve grew up in Pilger and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1979. While in high school, he worked at the El Rancho Steakhouse.
Steve had lived in Wichita, Kan., Omaha, Wilbur, Crete, West Point and Norfolk, before settling in Madison and living in his parent’s home.
Steve worked as a security guard at the pork plant for several years. He later worked at the Black Cow Fat Pig Restaurant in Norfolk and the L Bar B Steakhouse in Clearwater.
Survivors include his brother, Francis and Rilla Hanzlik of Ewing and family Lala and Jeremy Hinton and family, James Hanzlik, Tim and Jenn Hanzlik and family and Shelly and Bryce Preister and family; a sister, Rosalie Eklund of Omaha and family Ellen Eklund and family, William Eklund, and Sean Eklund; a brother, David and Linda Hanzlik of Omaha and family Mandie Onnen and family, and Daniel and Kristin Hanzlik; a sister, Dorothy and Doug Glaubius of Wisner and family Robert and Jen Glaubius, and Richard Glaubius; and a sister-in-law, Sue Hanzlik of Wisner and family Miranda and Mike Cross and family, Jessi and Art Ford and family. Many cousins also survive Steve.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John R. Hanzlik and William Hanzlik; his brother-in-law, George Eklund; an infant nephew, Joseph Hanzlik; and a nephew Joshua Friesz.