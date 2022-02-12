NORFOLK — Services for Stephen Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Stephen Ronnebaum died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his daughter’s home in St. George, Kan.
WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …
SPENCER — Services for Lavone Bentz, 93, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Kathy Jo Woods, 64, Pierre, S.D. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
FORDYCE — Service for Irene English Lammers, 88, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.