Stephen Ronnebaum

Stephen Ronnebaum

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday also at the funeral chapel.

Stephen Ronnebaum died at his daughter’s residence in St. George, Kan., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

1953-2022

Steve was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Axtell, Kan., to Werner and Lorena (Mohrman) Ronnebaum. He was raised in Seneca, Kan., where he attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, graduating in 1971. He attended Atchison Vo Tech, where he earned a drafting degree.

On Oct. 20, 1973, he married Karlene Deters. He worked for the State of Kansas as a draftsman in the mid-1970s, designing several Kansas highways. He and Karlene returned to Seneca to start a family. Together they had three children: Jill, Sara and Jared. During his time in Seneca, he worked for Love & Osterhaus as a carpenter and repaired tractors at Seneca Implement and later Henry Brothers.

In 1990, he moved to Plainview to work for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads as a surveyor, retiring as a highway designer in 2017.

He married Patricia Fluckey on Nov. 9, 1991, and added her two daughters, Jennifer and Julie, to the family. They lived in Plainview until May 2008. They built a home in Stanton, where he resided until his death.

Steve spent his retirement helping others with farm work and house projects, gardening and playing cards with his grandkids. He enjoyed being outside, even if it was work. He loved to fish and camp.

Gardening was another favorite activity. In the spring, he looked forward to picking wild asparagus and hunting mushrooms. Summers were spent planting, picking and weeding in his garden. His spouse would say that “a weed didn’t dare grow in Steve’s garden.”

He spent the fall and winter working with wood. He was cutting and splitting it up to the day he died. Although the sawdust would bother him later in life, he enjoyed crafting and shaping many pieces of furniture, picture frames and household items.

He loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his story telling and playing UNO and other card games, especially with his grandchildren.

Steve regularly helped his kids, his siblings or his in-laws with any home improvement projects. He was never afraid of hard work. Anyone who knew him, knew how ornery he could be. Siblings would tell tales of pranks. His children and grandchildren would attest to his teasing and “leg-pulling,” giggling at his tall tales. He was knowledgeable on almost every kind of construction, woodworking and engines. His advice was often sought out by his son and sons-in-law.

He is survived by his spouse, Patricia (Frahm) Ronnebaum of Stanton; children Jill (Dan) Holt of St. George, Kan., Sara (Mike) Bourek of North Bend and Jared (Ashley) Ronnebaum of Crete, Julie (Aaron) Fletcher of Hershey; son-in-law Jerry Brungardt of Norfolk; grandchildren Dillon Bourek of Lincoln, Kory Bourek of Norfolk, Karlene Bourek, Brandon, Carter and Emily Holt, Ayla and Ansley Ronnebaum, Jesie (Cora) Kohl of Norfolk, Joshua (Kelsie) Kohl of Browns Mill, N.J., and Logan and Noah Fletcher; great-grandchildren Lucas Bourek, Jesika and Kimberlyn Kohl; siblings Mrs. Tim (Donna) Sasser of Ashton, Md., Dan Ronnebaum of Seneca, Jean (Scott) Covey of Heritage, Mo., Dave (Sherry) Ronnebaum of Axtell, Kan., Bill (Becky) Ronnebaum of Seneca, Kathy (John) Welch of Topeka, Kan., Mary (Mike) Sack of Seneca, Joan (Lawrence) Davis of Lenexa, Kan., John (Noel) Ronnebaum of Augusta, Kan., Laurie (Joe) Fangman of St. Joseph, Mo., and Cheri (Bob) Deters of Seneca; mother-in-law, Aggie Frahm of Chambers; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by parents, Werner and Lorena Ronnebaum; spouse Karlene (Deters) Ronnebaum; brother Michael Ronnebaum; stepdaughter Jennifer Brungardt; stepgrandson Joel Fletcher; father-in-law Heinrich Frahm; father- and mother-in-law Lawrence and Rachel (Rettele) Deters; and brothers-in-law Tim Sasser and Dan Frahm.

Pallbearers will be Jared Ronnebaum, Dan Holt, Aaron Fletcher, Mike Bourek, Dillon Bourek and Kory Bourek.

Memorials can be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

