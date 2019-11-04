Stephen Podany III

NORFOLK — Services for Stephen J. Podany III, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Magwire, 69, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Stephen J. Podany III, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Willis Eisenhauer, 91, Beemer, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Betsy (Marybeth Lovain) Wakeley, 69, passed peacefully with her angels on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, per her wishes at her home in Leavenworth, Kan., with her daughter, Aly, and spouse Doug at her side.
NORFOLK — Services for Ana A. Herwig, 56, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn R. Sherman, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. Kathy Keifer will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
PENDER — Services for Marilyn D. Leonard, 86, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for James “Jim” Clarence, 68, Ponca, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for LD Charf, 76, Vashon, Wash., formerly of Royal, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.