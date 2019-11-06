Stephen Podany III

NORFOLK — Services for Stephen J. “Tex” Podany III, 64, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jim Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be at the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson with the Rev. Rod Kneifl officiating.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1955-2019
Tex was born on March 20, 1955, in Schuyler, to Stephen J. and Shirley (Stonacek) Podany Jr. He attended school at Norfolk Public Schools, and he was of the Catholic faith. Tex was in Region 4 and worked for Affiliated Reclamation Center for many years. He had been in the nursing home since 2013 in Norfolk.
Tex enjoyed movies, cycling and visiting with people at Hy-Vee East.
Survivors include his siblings, Jane (Jeff) Lamm of Quincy, Ill., Mary (Tom) Molini of Grapevine, Texas, Craig (Candace) Podany of Norfolk, Mark Podany of Norfolk and Chuck (Sharon) Podany of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Jr. and Shirley; grandparents Edward and Mabel Stonacek and Stephen and Josephine Podany.
Casketbearers will be Heith Podany, Travis Podany, Luke Podany, Jordan Lamm, Cody Molini and Alex Sanderson. Honorary casket bearers will be Heather Sanderson, Elisha Petersen, Jenna Missey, Jessica Herek, Stephanie Kussler, Caitlin Podany and Hailey Podany.
