COLUMBUS — Services for Stephen “Steve” O’Neill, 60, of Norfolk and Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Lincoln.
1959-2019
Stephen O’Neill was born May 13, 1959, in Beatrice, to William and Joan (Duesman) O’Neill. He received his early education at Holy Name and St. Pius X Schools in Omaha. Steve then graduated from Creighton Prep High School in 1977. In 1981, he graduated from Creighton University with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he received his doctor of medicine. He then completed his residency in psychiatric medicine in 1990.
He practiced in Billings, Mont., for a period of time before moving to Norfolk, where he had practiced for the past 25 years. Most recently, Steve served as the medical director.
He married Maralee Green on Oct. 13, 1984, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. They kept homes in both Columbus and Norfolk. He loved spending time with his family, water sports, boating and volleyball. Steve was an avid Creighton basketball fan.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Maralee O’Neill of Columbus; two sisters, Ann (John) Ducey of Omaha and Karen (Farley) Bartley of Decatur, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen O’Neill of Marietta, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Donald (Val) Green of Nebraska City and Terry (Mary) Green of Minneapolis, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Emily (Cory) Delp of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Danny.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church, United Way and Doctors Without Borders.
