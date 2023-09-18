Stephen Minerich

Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Keith, son of John Evon Minerich and Hilda Othelia (Erickson) Minerich was born at home on Aug. 26, 1939, in Paonia, Colo. He graduated from Paonia High School in 1957, after which he entered the U.S. Air Force in the field of civil engineering. He also played for the Air Force fastpitch softball team at Laughlin Air Force Base for the entirety of his service.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1962, Keith moved back to Buena Vista, Colo., where he was blessed with his first two children, Norman and Wayne. In 1968, the family moved to Ship Rock, N.M., where he started work at the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a planner-estimator and inspector. In the same year, he was blessed with his first daughter, Stephanie. In 1971, he was blessed with his second daughter, Brandi, and two years later, he was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for five years before returning to Paonia, after the unexpected death of his father, in order to help his mother with her farm.
While in Colorado, Keith worked for U. S. Steel Corporation and then Hawk’s Nest Mine as the warehouse superintendent. Keith loved raising his family on the small farm in Paonia, just steps from his mother and three brothers. He there served with the local American Legion, was a member of the Hotchkiss Elks Lodge, coached his children in summer baseball and softball, officiated high school basketball games, and attended his kids’ sporting events. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed taking his kids on hunting trips. The family would often go on spur-of-the-moment camping and fishing trips.
Keith married the love of his life, Tina Bender, on Aug. 18, 1979, in Hotchkiss, Colo. In 1985, Keith and Tina moved to Richmond, Ky., to work with his brother at Minerich Inc. In 1997, Keith ventured out on his own, starting his own sub-contracting company building cellular communication towers throughout the U. S. and Mexico. He retired in 2006 to golf and spend time on his Kentucky acreage, gardening with his love, Tina, and the grandchildren. It was during his years in Kentucky that he reintegrated into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. There he met the Ted Simmons family, whom he loved as though they were his own.
After the death of his beloved spouse, Tina, in December 2022, Keith moved to Norfolk to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren, and to teach them his famous canning and gardening secrets.
Keith loved his family fiercely and that reflected in the love his family had for him. He was never without a visit or phone call from his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his children, Norman (Alex) Minerich of Fort Worth, Texas, Mark Wayne (Jackie) Baker of Oxford, Mass., Stephanie (Michael) Brogan of Norfolk and Brandi (Todd) Weinrich of Pierce; grandchildren Rae Ann (John) Inthavong of Omaha, Kyle (Chasitie) Wingfield of Jefferson, Ga., Garrett (Sarah) Wickett of Battle Creek, Austin Wickett of Pierce, Travis (Brigett) Weinrich of Pierce, Regina (Anthony) Cumo of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jason (Katie) Minerich of Albuquerque, N.M. Keith also left behind 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Thera Sanburg of Montrose, Colo.; and brother Bob (Gwen) Minerich of Richmond, Ky.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; a great-granddaughter; and his love, Tina Minerich.
There will be a memorial service for family and close friends in Kentucky to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.