 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen Minerich

Stephen Minerich

Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Keith, son of John Evon Minerich and Hilda Othelia (Erickson) Minerich was born at home on Aug. 26, 1939, in Paonia, Colo. He graduated from Paonia High School in 1957, after which he entered the U.S. Air Force in the field of civil engineering. He also played for the Air Force fastpitch softball team at Laughlin Air Force Base for the entirety of his service.

After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1962, Keith moved back to Buena Vista, Colo., where he was blessed with his first two children, Norman and Wayne. In 1968, the family moved to Ship Rock, N.M., where he started work at the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a planner-estimator and inspector. In the same year, he was blessed with his first daughter, Stephanie. In 1971, he was blessed with his second daughter, Brandi, and two years later, he was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for five years before returning to Paonia, after the unexpected death of his father, in order to help his mother with her farm.

While in Colorado, Keith worked for U. S. Steel Corporation and then Hawk’s Nest Mine as the warehouse superintendent. Keith loved raising his family on the small farm in Paonia, just steps from his mother and three brothers. He there served with the local American Legion, was a member of the Hotchkiss Elks Lodge, coached his children in summer baseball and softball, officiated high school basketball games, and attended his kids’ sporting events. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed taking his kids on hunting trips. The family would often go on spur-of-the-moment camping and fishing trips.

Keith married the love of his life, Tina Bender, on Aug. 18, 1979, in Hotchkiss, Colo. In 1985, Keith and Tina moved to Richmond, Ky., to work with his brother at Minerich Inc. In 1997, Keith ventured out on his own, starting his own sub-contracting company building cellular communication towers throughout the U. S. and Mexico. He retired in 2006 to golf and spend time on his Kentucky acreage, gardening with his love, Tina, and the grandchildren. It was during his years in Kentucky that he reintegrated into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. There he met the Ted Simmons family, whom he loved as though they were his own.

After the death of his beloved spouse, Tina, in December 2022, Keith moved to Norfolk to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren, and to teach them his famous canning and gardening secrets.

Keith loved his family fiercely and that reflected in the love his family had for him. He was never without a visit or phone call from his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his children, Norman (Alex) Minerich of Fort Worth, Texas, Mark Wayne (Jackie) Baker of Oxford, Mass., Stephanie (Michael) Brogan of Norfolk and Brandi (Todd) Weinrich of Pierce; grandchildren Rae Ann (John) Inthavong of Omaha, Kyle (Chasitie) Wingfield of Jefferson, Ga., Garrett (Sarah) Wickett of Battle Creek, Austin Wickett of Pierce, Travis (Brigett) Weinrich of Pierce, Regina (Anthony) Cumo of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jason (Katie) Minerich of Albuquerque, N.M. Keith also left behind 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Thera Sanburg of Montrose, Colo.; and brother Bob (Gwen) Minerich of Richmond, Ky.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; a great-granddaughter; and his love, Tina Minerich.

There will be a memorial service for family and close friends in Kentucky to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Janette Merrill

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…

Marlin Westerhaus

Marlin Westerhaus

WAYNE — Services for Marlin A.H. Westerhaus, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marlin Westerhaus died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wisner Care Center.

Scott Davidson

Scott Davidson

STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Barry Tietgen

Barry Tietgen

PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osm…

Connie Vanness

Connie Vanness

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.

Scott Davidson

Scott Davidson

STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Helen Bohn

Helen Bohn

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Berniece Fiala

Berniece Fiala

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Berniece E. Fiala, 95, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Berniece Fiala died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth.

Stephen Minerich

Stephen Minerich

Stephen “Keith” Minerich, 84, Norfolk, passed away Sept. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Arrangements were made with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara