Stephen Lentz

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Stephen D. Lentz, 72, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NIOBRARA — Private graveside services for Elizabeth Krupicka, 71, Niobrara, will be at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. A celebration of life will be this summer with service times to be announced at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Karolen K. Johnson, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services and visitation for Cyril F. Wubben, 87, Fordyce, will be held privately for his family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
AKTINSON — Memorial graveside services for Richard J. Cleary, 77, Atkinson, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
ATKINSON — Memorial services Mary Lou Troshynski, 83, formerly of Atkinson, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Raymond Eugene “Gene” Kincanon, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. He bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be postponed to a later date.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.