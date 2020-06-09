WISNER — Private memorial services for Dr. Stephen Becker, 67, Pilger, will be Friday, June 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Masks are required.
He died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Omaha.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
1952-2020
Stephen Paul Becker was born in Omaha to Clement and Maurine (Benton) Becker. He attended Floyd Valley schools in Alton, Iowa, graduating from high school with the class of 1971. Steve attended Creighton University, where he received his bachelor’s degree and his doctors degree in dentistry.
Steve began his dental career in Wisner and later would practice in Wayne, Sioux City and Omaha. He loved being a dentist because it gave him an opportunity to help people, which was evident in the care he provided his patients.
On Feb. 15, 1997, he was united in marriage to Kathy Gassman in Omaha.
Steve was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger, was a former member of the Wisner Rescue Squad and was active in all the communities in which he practiced. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, fish, hunt, run his dogs in field trials, golf, watch old Westerns, play the piano and read books about history and politics.
Survivors include his spouse, Kathy Becker of Pilger; his sons, Andrew Becker of Los Angeles, Calif., and Daniel and Autumn Becker of Harker Heights, Texas; and his siblings, Terry Becker-Fritz and spouse Bill of Maidens, Va., Tom Becker and spouse Carol of Pilger, Doug Becker and spouse Roxie of Little Rock, Ark., Kathy Becker and spouse David Maxfield of Del Mar, Calif., Dave Becker and spouse Kate of Denver, Janine Schochenmaier of West Des Moines, Iowa, Gloria Steger and spouse Phil of Norwalk, Iowa, Judy Cain and spouse Jerry of Littleton, Colo., Phil Becker and spouse Sherri of Mitchell, S.D., and Caroline Przymus of Del Mar, Calif. Steve also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Maurine Becker.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to the family for future designation in Steve’s name.