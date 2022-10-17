NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Stephanie Meisner died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2022
Stephanie Ann was born on Dec. 26, 1958, in Ewing, the sixth of nine siblings, to Edward F. and Lois (Hobbs) Yelli. She grew up and attended school in Ewing.
In 1998, she graduated from Joseph’s College of Beauty and then worked in Sioux City, after which she moved to Stanton and worked in Norfolk for 10 years.
Stephanie is survived by her children, Breanna (Jim) Hansen of Carr, Colo., Christina (Steven) Schellpeper of Stanton, Jamie (Corey) Prather of Olathe, Kan., and Edward J. Schmitz of Fremont; grandchildren Charlene (Kyle) Larsen, Riley (Mariah) Hansen, Zachary Hansen, Frankie-Ann Hansen, Maci Schellpeper, Hazel Schellpeper, Abbigail Schmitz, Mitchell Schmitz, Jayden Schmitz, Hadley Schmitz, Taven Schmitz, Cayden Prather, Ronni Prather; great-granddaughter Ava Rose; siblings Robin (Miles) Krutz of Hastings, Linda (Tom) Schmidt of Stillmerl Valley, Ill., Debbie (Larry) Montgomery of Orchard, Terry (Linda) Yelli of Londonderry, N.H., Mil (Ron) Cemper of O’Neill and Millessa Allan of Lincoln; and various nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Edward Yelli; and sister Cheryl Schmidt.
