CREIGHTON — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Philomenia O. Pape, 94, Longwood, Fla., formerly of Newport and Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Inurnment will be in the Stuart Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for George A. Bixenmann Jr., 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.
NELIGH — A celebration of life for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, 91, Neligh, will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Neligh City Park Pavilion. Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh is in charge of arrangements.
BUTTE — Services for Jessica Kee, 52, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Butte High School gym. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Anne Jensen, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Robert J. Babl, 63, Le Mars, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
SPENCER — A celebration of life picnic for Richard Best, 69, Naper, will be held at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Branson, Mo., formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a hospital in Springfield, Mo.
