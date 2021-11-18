You have permission to edit this article.
Stanley O’Dey

TILDEN — Services for Stanley I. O’Dey, 73, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Stanley O’Dey died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Doris Ehrisman

BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Kevin Hammer

WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

John Turpin

O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.

Dale Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

William Jedlicka

VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

