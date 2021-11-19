TILDEN — Services for Stanley I. O’Dey, 73, of Tilden will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Stanley O’Dey died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2021
Stanley Ivan O’Dey, son of Ivan and Naomi (Patrick) O’Dey, was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Norfolk. He was baptized at United Brethren Morning Star Church near Tilden on Aug. 8, 1948. Stan attended Sunny View District 33 country school and graduated from Tilden High School with the class of 1966.
Stan farmed south of Tilden with his parents and grandparents. He was a longtime member of the Antelope County Pork Producers and a carrier for the Omaha World-Herald for 35 years.
Stan was united in marriage to Nancy Wesche on Jan. 29, 1967, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage, four sons, Mike, Mark, Brian and Brad, and three grandsons.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.
Stan started collecting model electric trains at an early age. He enjoyed his extensive collection.
Stan is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Stanley Michael (Michelle) O’Dey of Howells, Mark O’Dey and Brian O’Dey, both of Tilden, and William Jonathan Bradley (Tracy) O’Dey and their sons, Jordan, Tanner and Tristan of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Guy and Rose O’Dey and Merrill “Pat” and Lotus Patrick.