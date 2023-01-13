BASSETT — Services for Stanley G. Larson, 88, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church and will continue on Monday, also at the church, from noon until service time.
Stanley Larson died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Rock County Senior Center. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.