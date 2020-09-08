Stanley Eymann

OAKDALE — Celebration of life services for Stanley “Mick” Eymann will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Oakdale Cemetery.
Following the service, there will be a luncheon at the Oakdale Community Center. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at the community center.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services could not be held at the time of his death.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
