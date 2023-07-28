BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Stanley Eisenbeiss, 84, Springfield, S.D., formerly of Center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.
Stanley Eisenbeiss died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1939-2023
Stanley Carl Eisenbeiss, son of Carl and Ruth (Ballard) Eisenbeiss, was born Jan. 8, 1939, at Center. He attended Center Public School for grade school and high school.
Stan married Jo Ann Davison on Nov. 30, 1958, at the United Church of Christ in Center, and three children were born to them, Rodney, Joyce and Kelly.
Stan spent the first five years of his married life building dams, terraces and flood control projects. The next 42 years, Stan was project superintendent, building highways throughout the Midwest and southwest United States. He trained many people to operate construction equipment and liked hiring husband-and-wife teams to be on his crews.
Stan and JoAnn retired in the fall of 2004 and moved to their cabin on the South Dakota side of Lewis and Clark Lake.
Survivors include his spouse, Jo Ann; children Rodney Eisenbeiss of Sioux Falls, S.D., Joyce (Warren) Hoferer of Norfolk and Kelly (Laura) Eisenbeiss of Sherwood, Ore.; granddaughters Ellie Hoferer (Lucas) Osborn of Pierce and Abigail Eisenbeiss of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Mitchell Hoferer of Lincoln and Jakob Eisenbeiss of Sherwood, Ore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Corrine Eisenbeiss; and his niece, Debra (Eisenbeiss) Schroeder.