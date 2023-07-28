 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone and
Madison Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stanley Eisenbeiss

Stanley Eisenbeiss

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Stanley Eisenbeiss, 84, Springfield, S.D., formerly of Center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.

Stanley Eisenbeiss died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his residence.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2023

Stanley Carl Eisenbeiss, son of Carl and Ruth (Ballard) Eisenbeiss, was born Jan. 8, 1939, at Center. He attended Center Public School for grade school and high school.

Stan married Jo Ann Davison on Nov. 30, 1958, at the United Church of Christ in Center, and three children were born to them, Rodney, Joyce and Kelly.

Stan spent the first five years of his married life building dams, terraces and flood control projects. The next 42 years, Stan was project superintendent, building highways throughout the Midwest and southwest United States. He trained many people to operate construction equipment and liked hiring husband-and-wife teams to be on his crews.

Stan and JoAnn retired in the fall of 2004 and moved to their cabin on the South Dakota side of Lewis and Clark Lake.

Survivors include his spouse, Jo Ann; children Rodney Eisenbeiss of Sioux Falls, S.D., Joyce (Warren) Hoferer of Norfolk and Kelly (Laura) Eisenbeiss of Sherwood, Ore.; granddaughters Ellie Hoferer (Lucas) Osborn of Pierce and Abigail Eisenbeiss of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Mitchell Hoferer of Lincoln and Jakob Eisenbeiss of Sherwood, Ore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Corrine Eisenbeiss; and his niece, Debra (Eisenbeiss) Schroeder.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

