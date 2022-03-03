 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanley Burkinshaw

LONG PINE — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Faith Christian Fellowship in Long Pine. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.

Stanley Burkinshaw died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home at Creighton.

Tags

In other news

Lillian Dick

Lillian Dick

O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…

Kenneth Haase

Kenneth Haase

BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.

Stanley Burkinshaw

Stanley Burkinshaw

LONG PINE — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Faith Christian Fellowship in Long Pine. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.

Henry Urich

Henry Urich

PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Euveda Fay Brown

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Jean Woockman

Jean Woockman

NORFOLK — Services for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Padilla

Robert Padilla

STANTON — Services for Robert A. Padilla, 64, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara