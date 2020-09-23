You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanley Bachman

Stanley Bachman

LEIGH — Private services for Stanley Bachman, 92, Columbus, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate. Public burial with military honors will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston around 3:15 p.m.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus.

He died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Stanley was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Madison County, to Philip and Louise (Sander) Bachman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. He attended Stanton Country District 20 grade school and Creston High School, graduating in 1946.

Stan went on to attend ag college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On Aug. 16, 1951, Stan entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on May 15, 1953. Stan was proud of his military service and participated in the Korean Veterans Honor Flight.

Stan was united in marriage to Darlene Will on Dec. 23, 1951, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. Four sons were born to this union: James, Roger, Steven and William.

Stan and Darlene farmed in the Creston area for over 60 years.

Stan was a member of the American Legion Pieper Post 306, served on the Fairview Cemetery Board, the Platte County Farm Bureau, was a 4-H leader and a member of Harold’s Squares Square Dance Club.

He served on the St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Councils and was of member of St. Peter’s Christian Fellowship.

Stan enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, bowling, reading, watching University of Nebraska sports and Kansas City Royals baseball. He enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s many activities.

Stanley will be greatly missed by his family: a daughter-in-law, Carol Bachman of Humphrey; grandchildren and great-grandchild Philip and Lora Bachman of Glendora, Calif., Brian and Sally Bachman, Klara and Maja of Las Vegas, Nev., Neil Bachman of Humphrey and Todd and Lindsay Bachman, Sloane of Simpsonville, S.C.; a son, Roger and Linda Bachman of Creston; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Greg and Desirae Bachman, Emersyn, Madelyn and Elijah of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jeff Bachman of Leigh, Andy and Brianne Bachman, RaeLynn and Drextyn of Wisner; a son, William and Ann Bachman of Thurston; sisters-in-law Helen Chohon, Ardith Pearson and Jean Will; brother-in-law Arnold Will; and many nieces and nephews.

Stan was preceded in death by his spouse, Darlene Bachman; his parents, Philip and Louise Bachman; his sons, James and (infant son) Steven Bachman; a sister, Mildred Von Seggern; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Creston Rescue Unit, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Carolyn Steckelberg

Carolyn Steckelberg

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Laurine Miller

Laurine Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donna Rasmussen

HAMPTON — Memorial services for Donna M. (Raduenz) Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.

Richard Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow the service at the church.

Donna Peterson

NELIGH — Memorial services for Donna Peterson, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Stanley Bachman

Stanley Bachman

LEIGH — Private services for Stanley Bachman, 92, Columbus, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate. Public burial with military honors will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston around 3:15 p.m.

Elaine Hanzlik

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

LeRoy Kerkman

ELGIN — Services for LeRoy J. Kerkman, 74, Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his farm southeast of Elgin as the result of an accident.

Maurice Ketter

WYNOT — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-