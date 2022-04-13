 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline,
Jefferson and Gage counties.

* Winds...West or northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.

1949-2022

Stanley E. Acklie was born on Aug. 18, 1949, to parents Elmer and Velma Acklie of Norfolk. He attended high school at Norfolk High School and earned his G.E.D. in 1970, while serving in the armed forces.

On Dec. 29, 1969, Stan married the love of his life, Belva Wade of Winside.

Stan joined the United States Army in December 1969 and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War until September 1971. Upon returning from Vietnam, he worked as a construction worker until he became employed with Nucor. Stan also farmed throughout his life. He retired from Nucor after 26 years of faithful service.

Stan was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church. He was also a member in the VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and the 11th Armored Cavalry’s Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Stan was a loving father to five children: Scotty, Janelle, David, Diane and Timothy. Stan’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and tractor pulling. He was a gun guy, avid outdoorsman, loved to ride his Harley, and drink a cold Old Milwaukee Light with a friend.

To know Stan was to love him. He was a character. He always had a story to tell, and if you didn’t hear it the first time, you would be sure to hear it the second or third, perhaps even with greater detail.

Stan lived life to the fullest and, despite many challenges, would always have a smile and likely even a joke about his battle wounds to lighten the mood. Never one to beat around the bush, you always knew what you were getting was the real deal with Stan. He was loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Stan is survived by his spouse, Belva; son David (Debbie) of Norfolk; daughter Diane Gobel of Crofton; son Timothy (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Dalton (Kaylie), Brook, Calissa, Tristan and Elliana; two great-grandchildren, Karsen and Kayden; three siblings, Allen (Lee) of Florence, S.C., Pam of Norfolk and Gail Johnson of Norfolk; and his dear buddy, his dog, Tinkerbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Velma Acklie; his mother- and father-in-law, Lyle and Leona Wade; infant son, Scotty; daughter Janelle; brother Doug Acklie; son-in-law Ronald Gobel; brother-in-law Bill Ziemer; brother-in-law Terry Thies; and nephew Jeff Harris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to those of family choice.

Rich Sunderman

Rich Sunderman

CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.

Kelly Lambley

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kelly Lambley died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence in Madison.

Delores Wilcox

Delores Wilcox

LAUREL — Services for Delores Wilcox, 85, Laurel, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hermann Lindner

Hermann Lindner

WAYNE — Services for Hermann W.H. Lindner, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jeaninne Spencer

Jeaninne Spencer

SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Terrill Gray

Terrill Gray

ATKINSON — Services for Terrill Gray, 72, Atkinson, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.

Dale Billings

Dale Billings

SPRINGVIEW — Graveside services for Dale E. Billings, 85, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview and Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

John Carney

John Carney

NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

