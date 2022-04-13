NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
1949-2022
Stanley E. Acklie was born on Aug. 18, 1949, to parents Elmer and Velma Acklie of Norfolk. He attended high school at Norfolk High School and earned his G.E.D. in 1970, while serving in the armed forces.
On Dec. 29, 1969, Stan married the love of his life, Belva Wade of Winside.
Stan joined the United States Army in December 1969 and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War until September 1971. Upon returning from Vietnam, he worked as a construction worker until he became employed with Nucor. Stan also farmed throughout his life. He retired from Nucor after 26 years of faithful service.
Stan was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church. He was also a member in the VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and the 11th Armored Cavalry’s Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia.
Stan was a loving father to five children: Scotty, Janelle, David, Diane and Timothy. Stan’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and tractor pulling. He was a gun guy, avid outdoorsman, loved to ride his Harley, and drink a cold Old Milwaukee Light with a friend.
To know Stan was to love him. He was a character. He always had a story to tell, and if you didn’t hear it the first time, you would be sure to hear it the second or third, perhaps even with greater detail.
Stan lived life to the fullest and, despite many challenges, would always have a smile and likely even a joke about his battle wounds to lighten the mood. Never one to beat around the bush, you always knew what you were getting was the real deal with Stan. He was loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Stan is survived by his spouse, Belva; son David (Debbie) of Norfolk; daughter Diane Gobel of Crofton; son Timothy (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Dalton (Kaylie), Brook, Calissa, Tristan and Elliana; two great-grandchildren, Karsen and Kayden; three siblings, Allen (Lee) of Florence, S.C., Pam of Norfolk and Gail Johnson of Norfolk; and his dear buddy, his dog, Tinkerbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Velma Acklie; his mother- and father-in-law, Lyle and Leona Wade; infant son, Scotty; daughter Janelle; brother Doug Acklie; son-in-law Ronald Gobel; brother-in-law Bill Ziemer; brother-in-law Terry Thies; and nephew Jeff Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to those of family choice.