NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
In other news
SPRINGVIEW — Graveside services for Dale E. Billings, 85, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview and Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
NORFOLK — Services for John J.M. Carney, 63, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating. Burial will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, of Battle Creek will be held at a later date in June 2022. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
ALBION — Services for Darlene J. Allen, 75, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.