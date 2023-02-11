O’NEILL — Services for Stan Watson, 87, of O’Neill will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Stan Watson died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1935-2023
Stan is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Betty Watson; children Teresa (Randy) Gotto of Onawa, Iowa, Patricia Plugge of O’Neill, Mary Watson of Larkspur, Colo., Bob (Diane) Watson of O’Neill, Janice Lahammer of Maryville, Mo., Robyn (Tuff) Larson of O’Neill and Steven (Michelle) Watson of Columbus; along with 27 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents; sons-in-law Greg Olson, Kevin Plugge and Rocky Lahammer; grandchildren Matt, Sharla and Shana Plugge; great-grandchild Logan Plugge; brother Lyle “Buck” (Pat) Watson; sister Helen (Dave) Burk; and nephew Dan Watson.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.