TILDEN —Services for Stan Petersen, 71, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Stan Petersen died Friday, March 24, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Schulz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Todd Raasch died Wednesday, March 23, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. David Brown died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Services for Chase J. Heinold, 32, rural Essex, Iowa, were Friday, March 24, at the Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center in Malvern, Iowa. The Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated. Cremation took place following the service.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Merle Bronzynski died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.