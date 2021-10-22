ORCHARD — Memorial services for Stan Clifton, 79, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Orchard.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2021
Stan passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2021, at Arbor Care in Neligh.
Stanley Lewis Clifton was born Jan. 3, 1942, on the family farm east of Orchard to James and Minnie (Williamson) Clifton. He graduated from Orchard High School and then attended Norfolk Junior College, where he received an associate degree in finance.
In 1961, he enlisted in the U. S. Army, and he served for three years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Stan started working at the Bank of Orchard for his dad. He became president of the bank when his dad retired, and he continued to work there for more than 50 years.
Stan was united in marriage to Rita Schindler on July 14, 1967. He and Rita raised their three children, Andrew, Benjamin and Jennifer, in their family home in Orchard.
Stan enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their many activities. He loved the outdoors — golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin on the Missouri River with his family. He also enjoyed watching westerns and playing Euchre with his sister-in-law Sharon and her spouse, Don.
Stan is survived by his spouse, Rita Clifton of Orchard; sons Andrew Clifton of Orchard and Ben (DeAnna) of Orchard; daughter Jennifer (Brent) Frey of Norfolk; grandchildren Peyton and Gage Clifton and Helena and Harper Frey; siblings Rod (MercaDee) Clifton of Providence, R.I., and Dennis (Carol) Clifton of Orchard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Orchard Economic Development Association.