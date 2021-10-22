You have permission to edit this article.
Stan Clifton

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Stan Clifton, 79, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Orchard.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.

1942-2021

Stan passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2021, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Stanley Lewis Clifton was born Jan. 3, 1942, on the family farm east of Orchard to James and Minnie (Williamson) Clifton. He graduated from Orchard High School and then attended Norfolk Junior College, where he received an associate degree in finance.

In 1961, he enlisted in the U. S. Army, and he served for three years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Stan started working at the Bank of Orchard for his dad. He became president of the bank when his dad retired, and he continued to work there for more than 50 years.

Stan was united in marriage to Rita Schindler on July 14, 1967. He and Rita raised their three children, Andrew, Benjamin and Jennifer, in their family home in Orchard.

Stan enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their many activities. He loved the outdoors — golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin on the Missouri River with his family. He also enjoyed watching westerns and playing Euchre with his sister-in-law Sharon and her spouse, Don.

Stan is survived by his spouse, Rita Clifton of Orchard; sons Andrew Clifton of Orchard and Ben (DeAnna) of Orchard; daughter Jennifer (Brent) Frey of Norfolk; grandchildren Peyton and Gage Clifton and Helena and Harper Frey; siblings Rod (MercaDee) Clifton of Providence, R.I., and Dennis (Carol) Clifton of Orchard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Orchard Economic Development Association.

Jere Morris

WAYNE — Services for Jere Morris, 58, Omaha, formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jeffrey Marcellus

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery at Battle Creek.

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Smith, 85, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donna Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Patricia Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Services for Jerry Richling, 73, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

