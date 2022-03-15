 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stacia Steensnes

Stacia Steensnes

LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Stacia Steensnes died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

1920-2022

Stacia Adaline Steensnes, daughter of Arthur Martin and Annie (Rood) Stone, was born Sept. 23, 1920, at Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at Looking Glass Methodist Church and attended school at Newman Grove, graduating from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1939. She went on to earn her bachelor of arts degree in education from Wayne State College.

On July 22, 1950, Stacia was united in marriage to Willie Leland Steensnes at Looking Glass Methodist Church. She taught school for 55 years, along with helping her spouse on the farm and raising their two sons, Greg and Robert.

Stacia was a lifelong member of Looking Glass Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She also was involved in the Red Hats, Scandia Insurance, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of Norway.

Stacia also was active in the Nebraska State Education Association and Platte County Rural Teachers Association. She enjoyed dancing and loved her flowers. She was an avid golfer and bowler and continued these activities well into her 90s.

Stacia is survived by her sons, Greg (MaGlyn) Steensnes of St. Edward and Robert (Esther) Steensnes of Lindsay; five grandchildren, Caleb (Angela) Steensnes, Ava (Jason) Johnson, Andrew Steensnes, Anthony Steensnes and Allie Steensnes; nine great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Leland in 2001; a grandson, Bowie Steensnes; four brothers, Harland (Alta) Stone, Vernon Stone, Edwin (Elva) Stone and Howard (Eleanor) Stone; and a sister, Irene (Arne) Buhl.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Evelyn Becker

Evelyn Becker

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Evelyn Becker died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Evelyn Becker

Evelyn Becker

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.

Stacia Steensnes

Stacia Steensnes

LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.

Elizabeth Wolff

Elizabeth Wolff

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Monte R. Zierke

Monte R. Zierke

PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military ri…

Gale Schulz

Gale Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Gale L. Schulz, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jake Bobbie will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Adrian Texley

Adrian Texley

ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, will be Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Sandra McNeill

Sandra McNeill

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra K. McNeill, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara