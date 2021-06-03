Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
In other news
ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Malcomson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S…
A celebration of life for Kevin M. Peterson, 63, Norfolk, will be in Boone, Iowa, in late summer.
WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arland W. Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75.