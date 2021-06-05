Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.
She died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
1961-2021
Stacey K. Reed was born Aug. 15, 1961, in Osmond, the daughter of Duane and Betty (Weiand) Reed. She attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School.
Stacey lived in Norfolk her entire life. She worked at McDonalds in Norfolk for more than 20 years and was currently working at Dollar Tree in Norfolk. She enjoyed spending time with her son and his dogs.
Survivors include her son, Travis Reed of Norfolk; and siblings Ranae McKearney, Alan Reed and Cheryl Schmithorst.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Casketbearers will be Travis Reed, Alan Reed, Jake Brogna, Jay Jaras and Tucker Lanz.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.