SPENCER — Services for Stacey E. Pecena, 52, Wayne, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Revs. Glen Stahlecker and Gary Binder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Stacey Pecena died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.

1969-2022

Stacey Elizabeth Pecena, daughter of Carolyn (Ross) Colfack, Benjamin Moore and Denton Colfack, was born Nov. 24, 1969, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She attended Spencer High School and Northeast Community College before transferring to Wayne State College for elementary education.

On Aug. 28, 1993, Stacey was united in marriage to Dustan Leigh Pecena at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. They were blessed with three children: Trevor, Ashlyn and Tyler.

Stacey and Dustan lived in Wayne, and prior to her illness, she worked as a team leader for Ameritas Life Insurance.

Stacey was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer and was involved in Relay for Life.

Stacey enjoyed her family, listening to music, racing, playing video games and watching movies. She seemed to attract stray animals and loved taking care of them. Stacey also loved decorating for holidays, flowers, going to garage sales and swap meets, and researching the family ancestry. Her favorites were HuHot Mongolian Grill, Coca-Cola, angel food cake and getting her nails done for every holiday.

Stacey is survived by her spouse, Dustan of Wayne; children Trevor Leigh (Erin) Pecena of Wilber, Ashlyn Elizabeth Pecena of Lincoln and Tyler Anton Pecena of Wayne; her mother, Carolyn Colfack; her stepfather, Denton Colfack; her siblings, Steve (Crystal) Colfack of Bertrand, Cindy (Chad) Lingenfelter of Plainview, Lisa (Eldon) Taylor of Arlington, Wanda (Mike) Kracl of O’Neill, Monte (Sarah) Colfack of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Carla (Mike Watchford) Colfack of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Moore; a sister, Kari Keck; her nephews, Luke Anderson and Reid McGill; her grandparents; and her faithful dog, Indiana.

