SPENCER — Services for Stacey Pecena, 52, Wayne, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Stacey Pecena died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Tags
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Stacey Pecena, 52, Wayne, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Stacey Pecena died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military ri…
WAYNE — Services for Zachariah T. Stone, 51, Vermillion, S.D., are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Zachariah Stone died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.
LINCOLN — Services for Jeanne E. Young, 94, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, will be Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.