Sr. Andrea Polt

Sr. Andrea Polt

NORFOLK — Services for Sr. Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Immaculata Monastery, 300 N. 18th S., Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. and 6:30-7 p.m. Sunday at the monastery. The wake will follow at 7 p.m. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Sr. Andrea Polt died Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Immaculata Monastery.

1933-2023

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Vivian Polt was born Nov. 12, 1933, the fifth of 11 children born to Andrew and Cecilia German-Polt. She grew up on a farm near Pierce.

In 1947, Vivian entered the community as an aspirant of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman’s High School. In 1951, Vivian became a novice and received the name Sr. Andrea. In 1952, at the age of 18, Sr. Andrea made her first profession as a Missionary Benedictine Sister where her older sister, Sr. Cecilia, was also a member. Her final profession followed three years later.

Sr. Andrea received her bachelor of science degree and master’s in guidance from Creighton University in Omaha. She taught in the parish schools in Madison and Wayne.

In 1959, Sr. Andrea was asked to go to Ndanda Priory in Tanzania, East Africa, where she served for 56 years. During these years, she ministered in the educational field as well as health care administration.

In 1996, Sr. Andrea was appointed superior of the newly established community in Mtwara, Tanzania. She remained in this community until 2015. Then, at the age of 82, Sr. Andrea returned to the Norfolk Priory where she helped in the monastery archives and library. Eventually, her heart condition forced Sr. Andrea to discontinue these works and prayer became her primary ministry.

In March 2023, Sr. Andrea’s overall health started to decline significantly. The decline continued steadily until May 19, 2023, when Sr. Andrea surrendered her life to her faithful God.

Sr. Andrea is survived by her Missionary Benedictine sisters, and her sisters: Leona Piper, Sr. Cecilia and Barb (Mike) Kirk; her brothers, Edwin (Michaela), Walter (Cynthia) and Roger (Lois); and sister-in-law Carolyn.

Sr. Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Cecilia; and by four siblings, Fr. Albert, Sr. Doris Ann, Bernard and Erwin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

